Leuven, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Italy's Elisa Balsamo won the women's world road race title on Saturday ending a four year run of success for Dutch riders.

The 23-year-old Italian held off a challenge by the Netherlands' three-time champion Marianne Vos to take the rainbow jersey after a gruelling 157.

7 kilometres ride under clear blue skies.

Balsamo crossed the line with her arms spread wide in celebration as she became the first Italian to win the title since Giorgia Bronzini won the second of her two titles in 2011.

Poland's Katarzyna Niewadoma took the bronze.