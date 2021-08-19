UrduPoint.com

Italian Euro 2020 Winner Locatelli Joins Juventus

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:17 AM

Italian Euro 2020 winner Locatelli joins Juventus

Italy's Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli has joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo, the Serie A giants announced on Wednesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Italy's Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli has joined Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo, the Serie A giants announced on Wednesday.

Midfielder Locatelli scored twice in five games as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship trophy in July.

Juve will have to sign Locatelli permanently in 2023 for 37.5 million Euros ($43.8 million), which includes bonuses, after his loan deal ends.

The 23-year-old made his top-flight debut with AC Milan in 2016 after coming through Atalanta's academy before joining Sassuolo two years later.

"In addition to his goals, Manuel is an absolute quality and security in midfield, bringing a level of class that few have," Juve said.

"The giant steps he has made in the top flight, after a period at Atalanta and Milan's youth teams, only confirms this.

" He will join his Euro 2020 teammates Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus saw their run of nine successive Serie A titles ended last season by Inter Milan.

But they are hoping to hit back under returning coach Massimiliano Allegri, who won five straight Serie A crowns from 2015-2019 with Juve.

The 'Old Lady' were also given a boost on Tuesday when Cristiano Ronaldo blasted reports claiming he could return to Real Madrid.

Locatelli could make his Juve debut at Udinese on Sunday in their first league game of the season.

He impressed in Italy's opening two matches of Euro 2020, but did not start again after making way when Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti returned from injury.

Related Topics

Loan Milan Italy Euro July Sunday 2016 2020 From Top Real Madrid PSG Coach Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Belarus Rejects Accusation of Violating Lithuania' ..

Belarus Rejects Accusation of Violating Lithuania's Border - Border Committee

5 seconds ago
 Biden to Welcome Israeli Prime Minister to White H ..

Biden to Welcome Israeli Prime Minister to White House on August 26 - White Hous ..

7 seconds ago
 Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Once Again Transporte ..

Ex-President of Bolivia Anez Once Again Transported to Hospital From Prison - Re ..

8 seconds ago
 German Cabinet Passes $35Bln Bill on Flood Relief ..

German Cabinet Passes $35Bln Bill on Flood Relief Funding

10 seconds ago
 EU to Provide Additional Assistance for Latvia, Li ..

EU to Provide Additional Assistance for Latvia, Lithuania, Poland Over Migrant C ..

13 seconds ago
 UN Received Reports of Human Rights Abuses Against ..

UN Received Reports of Human Rights Abuses Against Women in Afghanistan - Refuge ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.