UrduPoint.com

Italian FA Chief Asks For Serie A Reprieve Before World Cup Play-offs

Muhammad Rameez Published February 14, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Italian FA chief asks for Serie A reprieve before World Cup play-offs

The head of Italy's football federation Gabriele Gravina said on Monday that he wants Serie A to give the national team more time to prepare for the 2022 World Cup play-offs

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The head of Italy's football federation Gabriele Gravina said on Monday that he wants Serie A to give the national team more time to prepare for the 2022 World Cup play-offs.

Italy host North Macedonia in the semi-finals in Palermo on March 24 but the country's top flight has a full round of fixtures scheduled just four days before that match, leaving Roberto Mancini little time to prepare.

Serie A's top clubs could also have European fixtures a few days before that weekend's round of league matches.

"We have to qualify and we're in the condition to do so even if we've made things more difficult for ourselves," Gravina told public broadcaster Rai Radio1.

"We hope that the league can give Mancini a few more days, we're working on it." European champions Italy dropped into the play-offs on the final day of qualifying and risk missing out on a second straight World Cup after not making the 2018 tournament in Russia.

They missed out on a World Cup for the first time in six decades following a miserable aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden in late 2017 -- one of Italian football's most painful moments.

Should they beat North Macedonia the Azzurri will then face either Portugal or Turkey on March 29 for a place in Qatar.

Related Topics

Football World Russia Turkey Qatar Palermo Italy Portugal Sweden Macedonia March 2017 2018 Top

Recent Stories

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedicati ..

Success comes with a struggle and intense dedication, Muhammad Ismail

17 minutes ago
 Senate refers six bills to committees

Senate refers six bills to committees

1 minute ago
 6 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

6 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

1 minute ago
 German Business Hopeful Ahead of Putin-Scholz Talk ..

German Business Hopeful Ahead of Putin-Scholz Talks - AHK Russland

1 minute ago
 LG polls proves PTI largest party in KP: Atif Khan ..

LG polls proves PTI largest party in KP: Atif Khan

1 minute ago
 DIG orders further beefing up security in city

DIG orders further beefing up security in city

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>