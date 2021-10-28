UrduPoint.com

Italian FA Probing Suspect Transfers: Media Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:58 AM

Italian FA probing suspect transfers: media reports

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has opened an investigation into a series of suspicious transfers, according to Italian media reports on Wednesday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has opened an investigation into a series of suspicious transfers, according to Italian media reports on Wednesday.

Dailies La Repubblica and Il Tempo report that Serie A's supervisory commission COVISOC has sent to FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and the body's lead prosecutor Giuseppe Chine a report on 62 transfers over 2019-2021.

The operations are suspected of being carried out with the aim of inflating the value of certain players for accounting purposes, or using player exchanges to help balance the books.

Italian media claim that the vast majority of transfers contained in COVISOC's report involve Juventus.

However possibly the biggest transfer included in the report according to Gazzetta Dello Sport is Victor Osimhen's move to Napoli last year.

Two of the four players who went to Lille from Napoli as part of the 70 million euro deal -- and were collectively valued at 20 million Euros -- now play in Italy's fourth-tier Serie D.

The FIGC are yet to respond to AFP's requests for confirmation of the investigation.

