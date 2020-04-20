UrduPoint.com
Italian Football Association Wants To Resume Games This Year - Member

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:31 PM

The Italian Footballers' Association wants to complete the game season, which was halted last month amid the coronavirus pandemic, Francesco Acerbi, its member and Lazio defender has said

"I'm a councillor of the AIC and our wish is to start again.

However, there are someone who disagrees, everyone is not heading in the same direction," he was quoted as saying by the Football Italia news website.

The footballer said he wanted to finish the season as soon as possible to play the next one "in an appropriate way." But he admitted the Italian football's governing body would not be able to restart games within three months.

Italy has been Europe's worst affected country in terms of virus-related fatalities. Its government canceled all sporting competitions in early March in an effort to stop the epidemic from spreading.

More Stories From Sports

