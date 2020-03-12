Italian Football Club Juventus Says Defender Daniele Rugani Tested Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Italian football club Juventus said its defender Daniele Rugani had been tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Football player Daniele Rugani has been tested positive for coronavirus-COVID-19 without having any symptoms.

Football club Juventus is using all the isolation procedures, which are required by law, including the census of all people, who had contacts with him," Juventus said in a statement on late Wednesday.