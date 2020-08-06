UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Football Club Roma Sold For $700M

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:26 PM

Italian football club Roma sold for $700M

Italian football club Roma has been sold to a US business consortium Friedkin Group for 591 million (around $700 million).

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Italian football club Roma has been sold to a US business consortium Friedkin Group for 591 million (around $700 million).

In a statement on Wednesday, Roma said that the club agreed with The Friedkin Group for the sale of the club, saying "the Transaction is valued at approximately Euro 591,000,000." "I am pleased to confirm we have reached an agreement with The Friedkin Group for the sale of AS Roma," Italian club's president Jim Pallotta said.

Pallotta added that the parties signed contracts and will work to complete the legal process in the upcoming days.

"All of us at The Friedkin Group are so happy to have taken the steps to become a part of this iconic city and club.

We look forward to closing the purchase as soon as possible and immersing ourselves in the AS Roma family," The Friedkin Group CEO Dan Friedkin said.

The Friedkin Group is a private business and investment consortium based in Houston, Texas and is "one of the world's largest independent Toyota distributors." The group also invests in luxury resorts.

According to the famed business magazine Forbes, US businessman Dan Friedkin, 55, has a $4.1 billion net worth.

One of the popular football clubs in Europe, Roma won the top-tier Italian Serie A title for three times in 1942, 1983 and 2001.

The team bagged nine Italian Cups in history. Roma last earned this trophy in 2008.

Related Topics

Football World Business Europe Forbes Sale Roma Houston Euro Family All Agreement Toyota Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

30 minutes ago

Greece's Mitsotakis Slams NATO's Neutrality on Gre ..

14 seconds ago

Policeman injured, dacoit arrested after encounter ..

16 seconds ago

IUCPSS to strengthen alumni associations across Pa ..

17 seconds ago

PCAA launches tree plantation drive at Rama dam

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.