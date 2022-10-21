Italian Man Defends His Diploma at Gas Station to Be in Time for Football Game - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 21, 2022 | 07:16 PM

An Italian man defended his university diploma at a gas station to be in time for a football match of his favorite team, Italian media reported on Friday

46-year-old entrepreneur Massimo Vitti from the southern Italian city of Bari became a business management specialist via videoconference, communicating with examiners from a laptop in a cafe, the il Resto del Carlino newspaper reported.

On October 19, Vitti ended up at a gas station near Bologna on the way from Rome to Parma, where the away match of his favorite team, Bari, was to take place.

However, the result of the Italian Cup game upset the fan. Bari lost to Parma 1:0.

