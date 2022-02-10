Italian medal hope Goggia to miss Olympic super-G

Yanqing, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia, who is recovering from a knee injury, will not race the women's super-G on Friday, the Italian ski federation announced.

Goggia sustained the injury in a crash on home snow in Cortina d'Ampezzo last month.

Winner of six races on the World Cup circuit this season, four in the downhill and two in super-G, the 29-year-old is in a race against time in her bid to defend her title.

The Olympic downhill is scheduled to be held on February 15, preceded by three days of training runs.