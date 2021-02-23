UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian MotoGP Team Boss Gresini Dies Of Coronavirus At 60

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:48 PM

Italian MotoGP team boss Gresini dies of coronavirus at 60

Italian Fausto Gresini, a double 125cc world champion and MotoGP team owner, has died from the coronavirus aged 60, his team announced on Tuesday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Italian Fausto Gresini, a double 125cc world champion and MotoGP team owner, has died from the coronavirus aged 60, his team announced on Tuesday.

Gresini Racing announced on Twitter "the news we would have never wanted to give, and that unfortunately we are forced to share with all of you.

"After nearly two months battling against Covid, Fausto Gresini has sadly passed away, few days after turning 60. #CiaoFausto." Gresini won the 125cc motorbike world championship in 1985 and 1987 before setting up his own outfit.

He was admitted to hospital on December 27 at first in Imola and then in Bologna's Maggiore Hospital, suffering from severe and persistent breathing problems after contracting the virus over the Christmas holidays.

Born in 1961 he competed in the 125cc category between 1983 and 1994, winning 21 grand prix with 47 podiums and 17 pole positions in 133 races, finishing vice-champion three times.

After retiring he established his own team which competes in all three divisions with Italian constructor Aprilia among the MotoGP elite.

Gresini Racing has had a tragic recent history with Japan's former 250cc world champion Daijiro Kato dying after a crash during the 2003 Japanese Grand Prix.

Tragedy struck again in October 2011 when Italian rider Marco Simoncelli died after an accident at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Related Topics

Accident World Christmas Twitter Holidays Died Bologna Japan October December All From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Residents of several villages of Haripur staged pr ..

2 minutes ago

Masdar announces opening of Mubadala Health COVID- ..

20 minutes ago

'Reign of terror in Sindh by PPP reminds me Hitler ..

2 minutes ago

Bulgaria reports 1,925 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Von der Leyen Says EU Must Wean Off Over-Reliance ..

2 minutes ago

SEC discusses development of administrative work s ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.