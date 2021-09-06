Italian National Team Sets World Record for Longest Unbeaten Run in Football

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Italy set a new world record for international matches unbeaten in a row after the Sunday World Cup qualifier with Switzerland ended in a 0-0 draw.

Under coach Robert Mancini, Italy has not lost for 36 consecutive matches, played over three years.

The last time that the Italian national team lost was in September 2018, in a UEFA Nations League match against Portugal.

The 35-game world record is shared by Spain and Brazil who had winning streaks in 2007-2009 and 1993-1996, respectively.

This summer, the Italian national team won the UEFA European Championship for the first time since 1968.

