Italian Open Results -- 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez Published May 15, 2023 | 09:16 PM

Results on Monday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Results on Monday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Andrey Rublev (x6) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x27) 7-6 (10/8), 6-3 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Borna Coric (CRO x15) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 Women 4th rd Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3 Veronika Kudermetova (x11) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x27) 6-2, 6-2 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 6-3Zheng Qinwen (CHN x22) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) bt Madison Keys (USA x19) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4

