Italian Open results -- 1st Update

Results on Monday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :results on Monday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries): Men 3rd rd Fabian Marozsan (HUN) bt Carlos Alcaraz (ESP x2) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) Andrey Rublev (x6) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP x27) 7-6 (10/8), 6-3 Yannick Hanfmann (GER) bt Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Borna Coric (CRO x15) bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 7-6 (7/3), 6-1 Women 4th rd Elena Rybakina (KAZ x7) bt Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 6-3, 6-3 Veronika Kudermetova (x11) bt Marie Bouzkova (CZE x27) 6-2, 6-2 Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA x12) bt Maria Camila Osorio (COL) 6-3, 6-3Zheng Qinwen (CHN x22) bt Wang Xiyu (CHN) 6-4, 3-6, 6-1Anhelina Kalinina (UKR x30) bt Madison Keys (USA x19) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4