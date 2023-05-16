Italian Open results -- 1st update

Results on Tuesday from the ATP/WTA Italian Open in Rome (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries)

Wolf (USA) 6-4, 7-5

Wolf (USA) 6-4, 7-5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x5) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA x18) bt Frances Tiafoe (USA x12) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 4th rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Cameron Norrie (GBR x13) 6-3, 6-4 Holger Rune (DEN x7) bt Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 Casper Ruud (NOR x4) bt Laslo Djere (SRB) 6-1, 6-3 Women4th rdIga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Donna Vekic (CRO x21) 6-3, 6-4