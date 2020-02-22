UrduPoint.com
Italian Police Find No Proof Of Doping In Raid On Russian Biathletes - Embassy

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:00 PM

Italian Police Find No Proof of Doping in Raid on Russian Biathletes - Embassy

Italian police found no evidence of doping during the Saturday morning search of the Russian biathlon team's hotel rooms, the Russian Embassy said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Italian police found no evidence of doping during the Saturday morning search of the Russian biathlon team's hotel rooms, the Russian Embassy said.

Russian sports officials told Sputnik earlier that police targeted Alexander Loginov and his personal coach Alexander Kasperovich on a tip-off by the International Biathlon Union.

"The first results of the search point to the absence of evidence, but biathlete A.V. Loginov had his phone and laptop confiscated, while his personal coach A.V. Kasperovich had his phone taken for further investigation," the embassy said in a press release.

The athletes and the coach are free to go anywhere they want, the diplomatic mission added. The team is in Rasen-Antholz for the Biathlon World Championships.

