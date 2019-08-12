UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Rider Pozzovivo Seriously Injured In Crash

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

Italian rider Pozzovivo seriously injured in crash

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Italian rider Domenico Pozzovivo has been seriously injured after being knocked down by a car, his Bahrain-Merida team said on Monday.

Pozzovivo was involved in the collision while training near Cosenza in southern Italy.

The 36-year-old was taken to a local hospital and remains in intensive care.

"Although stable and conscious (Pozzovivo) has suffered multiple bone fractures requiring surgery," the team said.

"@pozzovivod suffered fractured arm and leg after being hit by a car," they tweeted.

A climbing specialist Pozzovivo helped teammate Vincenzo Nibali to a second-place finish in this year's Giro Italia.

He had been training for the Vuelta a Espana which starts on August 24, but will now likely miss the race with reports suggesting he has suffered further fractures including six broken ribs as well as chest injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Car Italy August Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

17 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

1 hour ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

1 hour ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wish ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler receives more Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.