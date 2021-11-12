UrduPoint.com

Italian Riders Spearhead Rossi's VR46 MotoGP Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Italian riders spearhead Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

Italian aces Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini will race for Valentino Rossi's VR46 team in its debut top level MotoGP season in 2022

Valencia, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Italian aces Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini will race for Valentino Rossi's VR46 team in its debut top level MotoGP season in 2022.

Rossi ends his own racing career this weekend but his VR46 team will step up to the top-level MotoGP circuit next season.

"As everyone knows we will do the tests with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi," the team's Moto2 manager Pablo Nieto said of next week's MotoGP tests.

The 24-year-old Marini is the younger half-brother of Rossi, the 42-year-old who has won nine world championships.

The charismatic Rossi bows out at the Valencia GP on Sunday with his place assured as one of the true greats of his or any other sport.

He has been building his legacy at his "VR46 academy", and his VR46 team makes its debut in MotoGP as a Ducati satellite.

He is also planning to try his luck on four wheels in GT Racing and is to become a father within weeks.

Related Topics

World Valencia Turkish Lira Sunday Top Race Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Media is key in promoting, developing sports in Pa ..

Media is key in promoting, developing sports in Pakistan, says Aqil Shah

2 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss Situation at Belarus-Poland ..

Lavrov, Shoigu Discuss Situation at Belarus-Poland Border With French Counterpar ..

2 minutes ago
 Global Community's Response to Displacement in Yem ..

Global Community's Response to Displacement in Yemen Wearing Thin - Official

2 minutes ago
 US, France Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperate on Cou ..

US, France Reaffirm Commitment to Cooperate on Counterterrorism - Harris

7 minutes ago
 10 EU nations face Covid situation of 'high concer ..

10 EU nations face Covid situation of 'high concern'

7 minutes ago
 30 mn diabetics can't access the insulin they need ..

30 mn diabetics can't access the insulin they need

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.