Italian Serie-A Matches Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Italian Serie-A matches postponed over coronavirus fears

Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Five Italian Serie-A weekend matches including Sunday's clash between Juventus and Inter Milan have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the Italian football league said Saturday.

Other matches called off were AC Milan v Genoa, Parma v SPAL, Sassuolo v Brescia and Udinese v Fiorentina, the league said in a statement Saturday.

The matches had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

Italy is the country hardest hit by the virus outbreak, with 650 cases and 17 deaths -- mostly in cities in the north.

