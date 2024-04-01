Italian Serie A Table
Muhammad Rameez Published April 01, 2024 | 11:43 PM
Italian Serie A table ahead of Monday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Italian Serie A table ahead of Monday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Inter Milan 29 24 4 1 71 14 76
AC Milan 30 20 5 5 57 34 65
Juventus 30 17 8 5 44 24 59
Bologna 30 16 9 5 45 25 57
-----------------------------------
Roma 30 15 7 8 55 35 52
-----------------------------------
Atalanta 29 15 5 9 54 32 50
-----------------------------------
Lazio 30 14 4 12 37 33 46
Napoli 30 12 9 9 44 36 45
Torino 30 11 11 8 29 26 44
Fiorentina 29 12 7 10 42 34 43
Monza 30 11 9 10 32 37 42
Genoa 30 8 11 11 32 37 35
Lecce 30 6 11 13 26 45 29
Udinese 30 4 16 10 29 45 28
Verona 30 6 9 15 27 40 27
Cagliari 30 6 9 15 30 51 27
Empoli 29 6 7 16 22 43 25
-----------------------------------
Frosinone 30 6 7 17 38 61 25
Sassuolo 30 6 6 18 34 57 24
Salernitana 30 2 8 20 23 62 14
Note: The top four qualify for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group phase; the fifth goes into the Europa League group stage; the sixth goes into Europa Conference League play-offs; the Bottom three are relegated to Serie B unless the teams in 17th and 18th finish on the same points, in which case a play-off will decide which team is relegated
Recent Stories
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge
Youm-e-Ali (R A) observed peacefully in Karachi
Football: Italian Serie A results -
Dr Vankwani Introduces National Minority Commission Bill in NA
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Israeli PM vows to enact Al Jazeera news broadcast ban
Excise deptt continues crackdown against illegal car modifications
More than 800 suspected scammers arrested in Myanmar-China joint operation
Awais Leghari directs to ensure follow up of all received complaints
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid
Guards among 8 reported killed as Israel strikes Iran consular annex in Syria
More Stories From Sports
-
Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge3 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results -7 minutes ago
-
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid30 minutes ago
-
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid39 minutes ago
-
Leicester beat Norwich to revive Premier League promotion bid33 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table31 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn2 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi visits Kakul training camp3 hours ago
-
PCB sells NZ home series rights at 94 percent higher price3 hours ago
-
Formula One owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for $4.5 bn3 hours ago
-
Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi visits Kakul camp, interacts with players4 hours ago