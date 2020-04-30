Italian Sports Minister Says Football Season May End Prematurely

Italy could follow the example of France and the Netherlands and finish its football season prematurely, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Italy could follow the example of France and the Netherlands and finish its football season prematurely, sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Wednesday.

Last week, the Dutch royal football federation announced that this season would not be finished due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This Tuesday, a similar decision was made regarding France's football federation.

"I see that the path for continuing the Series A is narrowing. If I were a president [of one of the clubs] I would concentrate on the next season. These decisions [in France and the Netherlands] could push Italy to tow the same line," Spadafora told La7 tv channel.

The Italian championship was discontinued on March 10 until further notice. On Sunday, it became known that players will be allowed to train individually on May 4, and team training will be resumed starting on May 18.