Italian Spreafico Gets Three-year-ban For Doping

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 seconds ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Paris, May 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Italian rider Matteo Spreafico has been banned for three years after testing positive for ostarine, a performance-enhancing substance, at last year's Giro d'Italia, the international cycling federation (UCI) announced Tuesday.

Spreafico, who was racing for the Vini Zabu team, is suspended until October 21, 2023.

The UCI said Spreafico, 28, had tested positive for Enobosarm (Ostarine), a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) in the class of anabolic agents illegally sold worldwide as a performance-enhancing substance, in two samples collected during the Giro in October 2020.

The Vini Zabu team has withdrawn from this year's Giro which starts on Saturday as Spreafico's ban is the second after fellow Italian Matteo De Bonis tested positive for EPO in February.

More Stories From Sports

