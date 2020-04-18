UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Tennis Youngsters Happy To Hit The Roof During Virus

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:02 PM

Italian tennis youngsters happy to hit the roof during virus

Tennis players, like athletes everywhere, are finding inventive ways to train with courts closed and contact banned, but two youngsters in Italy have taken it to a higher level: the roof

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Tennis players, like athletes everywhere, are finding inventive ways to train with courts closed and contact banned, but two youngsters in Italy have taken it to a higher level: the roof.

When the tennis club in Finale Ligure, a small town in northern Italy, closed at the beginning of March, as part of Italy's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, its coaches challenged their young players to find inventive ways to keep training and to film themselves doing it.

The result is a series of videos posted on the Tennisclub Finale Facebook page.

They showed youngsters practising their strokes with or without rackets or, in one case, with a long handled broom.

Several show players hitting balls against walls in the street or in parking lots or even in their bedroom or the family living room, with the wide-screen television positioned ominously close to the apex of the forehand swing.

The videos resembled many others being posted on social media under the #tennisathome hashtag, but one stood out, catching the attention of the ATP and tennis players and fans around the world.

Vittoria, 14, and Carola, 11, climbed onto the rooftop terraces of their buildings, which face each other across the street.

There they lofted shots over the guard rails and the road, running round not only their backhands but also boiler vents as the ball bounced, not on the clay they are used to but on concrete slabs.

"It was their idea. They know each other well, they're friends and they live in neighbouring buildings," their coach Dionisio Poggi, told AFP.

"They are not the same age, so they don't train in the same group and don't play in the same category. But they are both strong and play competitively," the coach said.

"Carola, who is 11, is in the top two or three in the region in her age group." Tracy Austin, a former world number one who built her game on hitting long, retweeted the video.

"This is next level #TennisAtHome! I don't think this can be topped. Keep the ball deep." Men's world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas was also impressed.

"Really nice to see," tweeted the Greek star.

Vittoria and Carola are enjoying the attention.

"The girls saw that it was getting bigger. They're overjoyed," said coach concluded.

Related Topics

Tennis World Film And Movies Social Media Facebook Road Young Nice Same Austin Italy March Family TV Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Talks between Punjab govt, GHA go successful: Bash ..

1 minute ago

Russians Seeking to Leave UK Amid COVID-19 Outbrea ..

1 minute ago

Holy Fire Arrives in Moscow to Mark Orthodox Easte ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish Government Extends Ban on Entry, Exit to 3 ..

7 minutes ago

World primed for all-star virtual show featuring T ..

7 minutes ago

Italy's Coronavirus Death Toll Grows by 482 to Rea ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.