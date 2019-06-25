UrduPoint.com
Italy Beat China To Reach Women's World Cup Quarter-finals

Tue 25th June 2019

Italy reached the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1991 after beating China 2-0 in Montpellier on Tuesday

Montpellier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Italy reached the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1991 after beating China 2-0 in Montpellier on Tuesday.

A 15th-minute tap in from Valentina Giacinti and substitute Aurora Galli's fierce drive three minutes after the break saw Milena Bertolini's side match their best ever run in the competition nearly three decades ago.

The Italians will now face either the Netherlands or Japan, who play later on Tuesday, in Valenciennes on Saturday for a shot at their first ever appearance in the last four.

