Italy beat Turkey 3-0 in opening game of Euro 2020

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy impressed in a 3-0 win over Turkey as the delayed Euro 2020 finally kicked off in Rome on Friday.

All the goals came in the second half in front of a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.

Merih Demiral's own goal put Italy in front before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne netted for Roberto Mancini's side in the Group A opener.