Italy Beat Turkey 3-0 In Opening Game Of Euro 2020
Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:10 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Italy impressed in a 3-0 win over Turkey as the delayed Euro 2020 finally kicked off in Rome on Friday.
All the goals came in the second half in front of a Stadio Olimpico that was filled to a quarter of its capacity.
Merih Demiral's own goal put Italy in front before Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne netted for Roberto Mancini's side in the Group A opener.