Italy Beats Belgium 2-1, Will Face Spain in UEFA EURO 2020 Semifinals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The Italian football team won 2-1 against Belgium on Friday and reached UEFA EURO 2020 semifinals where they will face Spain.

The game was held in Germany's Munich.

Goals scored by Nicolo Barella (31st minute) and Lorenzo Insigne (44th minute) made it 2-0 for Italy. Belgium Romelu Lukaku's scored a penalty in the additional time of the first half.