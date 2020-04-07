UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy, Catalonia MotoGPs Postponed Over Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

Italy, Catalonia MotoGPs postponed over coronavirus

The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back to June 21 at the earliest after organisers on Tuesday postponed the Italian and Catalonian Grands Prix due to the coronavirus

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The start of the MotoGP season has been pushed back to June 21 at the earliest after organisers on Tuesday postponed the Italian and Catalonian Grands Prix due to the coronavirus.

The Italian MotoGP was scheduled for May 31 with Catalonia fixed for June 7, but both have been pushed back with no new date. Last week organisers postponed the May 17 French MotoGP after previously calling off the Spanish event set for May 3.

"As the situation remains in a state of constant evolution, new dates for these Grands Prix, as well as the recently-postponed French and Spanish GPs, cannot be confirmed until it becomes clearer when exactly it will be possible to hold the events," MotoGP's governing body said in a statement.

"A revised Calendar will be published as soon as available." The Italian and Catalonia events are the latest MotoGP casualties of the coronavirus pandemic and follow the cancellation of the elite category season-opening MotoGP in Qatar on March 8.

The next three legs of the 2020 calendar in Thailand, Texas and Argentina have all been put on ice, with Dorna, the series promoter, hoping to run them in the second half of a season which has been extended for two weeks to November 29.

The first race of the season is now scheduled for Germany on June 21.

Related Topics

Thailand Qatar Germany Argentina March May June November 2020 Event All Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine announces six new COVID-19 cases, total ..

2 minutes ago

Two held for selling flour bags at exorbitant rate ..

18 seconds ago

Chinese, Pakistani armies hold video conference to ..

19 seconds ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi grieved over death of Dr ..

21 seconds ago

Donbas Contact Group to Meet in Minsk on April 22 ..

22 seconds ago

Karak police arrest 84 proclaimed offenders in las ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.