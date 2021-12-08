Italy Has No Intentions to Boycott Olympics in China - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Italy has no intentions to support the US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in China, Italian tv channel RaiNews24 reported on Tuesday citing governmental sources.

The president of the Italian National Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malago, also spoke out against the boycott of the 2022 Olympics.

He told reporters in Rome that China is the country which took the burden of protecting the world of sports during the pandemic. The official also reminded words of the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, that Olympics should not be a subject for politicization and that Italy adheres to the statement.

Beijing has come under increased scrutiny and criticism in recent years over its allegedly repressive policies. On Monday, the United States announced that it would not send any official delegation to the upcoming Olympics in China, but noted that American athletes will take part in the Games.

The 2022 Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20.