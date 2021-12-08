UrduPoint.com

Italy Has No Intentions To Boycott Olympics In China - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:40 AM

Italy Has No Intentions to Boycott Olympics in China - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Italy has no intentions to support the US diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in China, Italian tv channel RaiNews24 reported on Tuesday citing governmental sources.

The president of the Italian National Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malago, also spoke out against the boycott of the 2022 Olympics.

He told reporters in Rome that China is the country which took the burden of protecting the world of sports during the pandemic. The official also reminded words of the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, that Olympics should not be a subject for politicization and that Italy adheres to the statement.

Beijing has come under increased scrutiny and criticism in recent years over its allegedly repressive policies. On Monday, the United States announced that it would not send any official delegation to the upcoming Olympics in China, but noted that American athletes will take part in the Games.

The 2022 Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20.

Related Topics

World Sports China Beijing Rome Italy United States February Olympics International Olympic Committee TV From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

41 minutes ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

2 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

2 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

2 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.