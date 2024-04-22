Open Menu

Italy Icon Cannavaro Named Udinese Boss After Cioffi Sacked

Muhammad Rameez Published April 22, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Italy icon Cannavaro named Udinese boss after Cioffi sacked

Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro was named new Udinese coach on Monday after Gabriele Cioffi was sacked in an attempt to avoid relegation from Serie A

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro was named new Udinese coach on Monday after Gabriele Cioffi was sacked in an attempt to avoid relegation from Serie A.

In a statement Udinese said that Cannavaro "has signed a contract until June 30, 2024", the 2006 World Cup winner also bringing in his brother Paolo on his coaching staff.

Cioffi was dismissed after Udinese fell to a 1-0 defeat at fellow strugglers Verona on Saturday, a loss which left them locked on 28 points with Frosinone who are just inside the relegation zone.

Former Ballon d'Or winner Cannavaro, 50, will be in charge on Thursday when Udinese play the final 18 minutes of their home clash with Roma.

Play in that match just over a week ago was suspended with the teams level at 1-1 after Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch with what was initially feared to be a heart problem.

However tests later revealed that the Ivory Coast international had suffered "a thoracic trauma with minimal left pneumothorax (trapped air between the lung and chest wall)".

Cannavaro has had a mixed coaching career, working in the Gulf and China --- where he won the Super League in 2019 -- before a short-lived spell at lower league outfit Benevento last season.

Udinese have a tough run-in after finishing the Roma match, with matches against Bologna, Napoli and in-form Lecce before relegation six-pointers against Empoli and Frosinone in the final days of the campaign.

Related Topics

World China Roma Bologna Benevento Lecce Verona Ivory Coast Italy June 2019 From Coach

Recent Stories

29th International Mushaira good omen for Karachi: ..

29th International Mushaira good omen for Karachi: Murtaza Wahab

8 minutes ago
 CDA organizes seminar, awareness walk to observe ' ..

CDA organizes seminar, awareness walk to observe 'Earth Day'

8 minutes ago
 Upgradation of Type-D hospital's summary sent to a ..

Upgradation of Type-D hospital's summary sent to authorities: DHO

8 minutes ago
 President Zardari warmly receives President Dr Rai ..

President Zardari warmly receives President Dr Raisi

8 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage resp ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir's Babar Azam marriage response goes viral

19 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahme ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh outlines plans for go ..

10 minutes ago
Power pilferage detected in Ravi Syphon area, Goge ..

Power pilferage detected in Ravi Syphon area, Gogera

10 minutes ago
 Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahe ..

Academicians appreciate Finance Minister going ahead with tobacco tax reforms

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilater ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b

27 minutes ago
 UGI arranges 9th sports festival at Bahria campus

UGI arranges 9th sports festival at Bahria campus

10 minutes ago
 Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali

Militants kidnap over 110 civilians in Mali

10 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Ceremony organized at Commissioner ..

Tree Plantation Ceremony organized at Commissioner Office to observe ‘World Ea ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports