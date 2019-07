Ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus on a one-year contract after a season spent at Paris Saint-Germain

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus on a one-year contract after a season spent at Paris Saint-Germain

The 41-year-old, who will be number two to Polish 'keeper Wojciech Szczesny, previously spent 17 season with the Turin club, winning nine Serie A titles and playing three Champions League finals.