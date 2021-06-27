UrduPoint.com
Italy Makes It Into Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals, Winning 2:1 Against Austria

Sun 27th June 2021

Italy Makes It Into Euro 2020 Quarter-Finals, Winning 2:1 Against Austria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) Italy beat Austria 2:1 in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship round of 16 on Saturday, making it into the quarter-finals.

The match was held at Wembley Stadium in London. Italy, one of the Euro 2020 favorites, won with two goals in extra time.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship is being held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.

The final is scheduled for July 11 at London's Wembley Stadium.

