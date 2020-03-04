UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy May Close Doors To All Major Football Games Due To Coronavirus - Sports Minister

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 10:19 PM

Italy May Close Doors to All Major Football Games Due to Coronavirus - Sports Minister

The Italian government will most likely order that large sports events including games of Serie A, the top-tier Italian football league be conducted behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Italian government will most likely order that large sports events including games of Serie A, the top-tier Italian football league be conducted behind closed doors due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Wednesday.

"The championship will go ahead, but we are moving towards the idea of playing games behind closed doors," Spadafora told reporters, as quoted by the Football Italia news portal.

Earlier in the day, regional authorities indefinitely postponed the second-leg matches of the Italian football cup semifinals between Juventus-Milan and Napoli-Inter, which were initially scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Last weekend, Serie A rescheduled five games, which were initially set to be played behind closed doors, for May 13. The decision has caused major controversy among top football officials over unequal schedules and playing conditions for different teams. Since late February, several football games have already been played behind closed doors in the country's northern regions, where a large number of COVID-19 cases has been registered.

Italy currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Europe. On Tuesday, the head of the country's defense service, Angelo Borrelli, said at a briefing that the number of COVID-19 cases in Italy had topped 2,500, with the death toll reaching 79 people.

Related Topics

Football Sports Europe Italy Cuban Peso February May Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours graduates of Governmen ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP adopts principles of government communicatio ..

21 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a law establishing Abu Dh ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution appointing c ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports to develop world’s first unmanne ..

51 minutes ago

US Officials' Alleged Illegal Visits to Syria Viol ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.