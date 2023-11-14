Open Menu

Italy, Netherlands, Wales Aim To Secure Euro 2024 Qualification

Published November 14, 2023

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Reigning champions Italy are preparing for a decisive qualifier with Ukraine for a place at Euro 2024, while former winners the Netherlands and 2016 semi-finalists Wales are also aiming to book their tickets to the finals in Germany.

The last two rounds of qualifying matches take place over the next week, and a total of 12 countries will secure their spots in next month's draw in Hamburg for the tournament to go with nine who are already guaranteed to be there.

Continental heavyweights Spain, France, England, Belgium and Portugal have already qualified along with hosts Germany, Turkey, Scotland and Austria for the 24-nation finals which will run June 14 to July 14 next year.

Italy, who beat England on penalties at Wembley in the final of the last European Championship in 2021 to claim the title for the second time, still have work to do to avoid missing another major tournament.

Having failed to qualify for either of the last two World Cups, there is a danger the Azzurri will not be in Germany to defend their title after a qualifying campaign during which coach Roberto Mancini quit either side of defeats home and away to England.

