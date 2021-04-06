UrduPoint.com
Italy Ready To Let Fans Watch Euro 2020 Games Live At Stadio Olimpico In Rome

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 10:42 PM

Italy is ready to reopen Stadio Olimpico the largest sports facility in Rome for spectators during the forthcoming European Football Championship, which is still called Euro 2020, Gabriele Gravina, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), said on Tuesday

In late March, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) canceled the decision limiting the number of spectators at UEFA matches to 30 percent due to the ongoing pandemic, saying that the relevant decisions should be made by local authorities.

In late March, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) canceled the decision limiting the number of spectators at UEFA matches to 30 percent due to the ongoing pandemic, saying that the relevant decisions should be made by local authorities.

"Health Minister Roberto Speranza told us that he had instructed the scientific and technical committee under the government to determine the best solutions to ensure the presence of the public at the Olympic stadium in Rome in June during the European Championship," Gravina said in a statement.

The European Championship will be held in 12 European cities from June 11 to July 11. Rome's Olympic stadium is set to host the opening ceremony, three Group A matches and one quarterfinal.

More Stories From Sports

