Italy Still Hopeful Injured Verratti Can Make Euro Squad

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:45 PM

Italy still hopeful injured Verratti can make Euro squad

One week before manager Roberto Mancini has to name his final 26-man squad, Italy remain hopeful that midfielder Marco Verratti could play a part in Euro 2020 despite a knee injury

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :One week before manager Roberto Mancini has to name his final 26-man squad, Italy remain hopeful that midfielder Marco Verratti could play a part in Euro 2020 despite a knee injury.

The 28-year-old was ruled out for "four to six weeks" by his club Paris Saint-Germain two weeks ago and is unlikely to be fit in time for the opening match against Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico on June 11.

"Regarding Verratti and the other players coming back from injuries, we have already carried out checks and we can't exclude a recovery for any of them," said team doctor Andrea Ferretti on Tuesday.

"The knee is not bad. We can also possibly imagine the chance that he will be used once the Euro has started." Verratti missed Euro 2016 with injury. Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World cup.

Other members of Mancini's provisional 33-man squad carrying knocks are defender Leonardo Spinazzola and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma, defender Francesco Acerbi of Lazio and Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi.

Coaches have until June 1 to name their official squads for the tournament.

Italy will also host Switzerland and Wales in Group A in Rome.

More Stories From Sports

