ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) Italy has approved the recommendations by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the participation of Russians and Belarusians in international tournaments as neutral athletes, the president of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI), Giovanni Malago, said on Tuesday.

"The government has taken a position that was officially made public by Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi after having been approved by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. I believe that this position will be confirmed by means of an official note," he told reporters after a CONI executive session.

Italy will comply with "all guidelines recommended by the IOC to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate as neutrals in upcoming competitions, including on Italian territory" Malago noted.

In particular, this relates to the fencing world championships in Milan in July, he said.

The IOC recommended in March that Russians and Belarusians should be allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes as long as they do not actively support Russia in its conflict with Ukraine or are contracted by their national military or national security agencies.

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told Sputnik on Friday that Russian athletes who are allowed to compete internationally should not boycott tournaments, and called for a continued dialogue with international sports organizations to protect the rights of Russian athletes.