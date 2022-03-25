Italy to miss second straight FIFA World Cup after North Macedonia loss

Four-time World Cup winners Italy will miss out on a second consecutive FIFA World Cup, after the Azzurri suffered a shocking 1-0 home loss to North Macedonia in the 2022 World Cup playoffs on Thursday

Italy took the initiative early in the game and created many opportunities, tallying 32 shots on goal but North Macedonia managed to win despite only four attempts on goal.

North Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski made a mistake in passing to teammates in the 30th minute, but Domenico Berardi's shot failed to threaten the goal.

Italy were still unable to break the deadlock against North Macedonia in the second half and Aleksandar Trajkovski scored a long-range effort in stoppage time to seal the unthinkable win for North Macedonia.

Italy will not play at a FIFA World Cup finals for the second consecutive occasion after the Azzurri also failed to qualify for Russia 2018.