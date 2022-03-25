UrduPoint.com

Italy To Miss Second Straight FIFA World Cup After North Macedonia Loss

Muhammad Rameez Published March 25, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Italy to miss second straight FIFA World Cup after North Macedonia loss

Four-time World Cup winners Italy will miss out on a second consecutive FIFA World Cup, after the Azzurri suffered a shocking 1-0 home loss to North Macedonia in the 2022 World Cup playoffs on Thursday

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) --:Four-time World Cup winners Italy will miss out on a second consecutive FIFA World Cup, after the Azzurri suffered a shocking 1-0 home loss to North Macedonia in the 2022 World Cup playoffs on Thursday.

Italy took the initiative early in the game and created many opportunities, tallying 32 shots on goal but North Macedonia managed to win despite only four attempts on goal.

North Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski made a mistake in passing to teammates in the 30th minute, but Domenico Berardi's shot failed to threaten the goal.

Italy were still unable to break the deadlock against North Macedonia in the second half and Aleksandar Trajkovski scored a long-range effort in stoppage time to seal the unthinkable win for North Macedonia.

Italy will not play at a FIFA World Cup finals for the second consecutive occasion after the Azzurri also failed to qualify for Russia 2018.

Related Topics

World Russia FIFA Italy Macedonia 2018

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

49 seconds ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 25th Mar, 2022

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim 25th Mar, 2022

51 seconds ago
 US Sanctions Against Gref Pose No Threat to Russia ..

US Sanctions Against Gref Pose No Threat to Russian Banking Sector Development - ..

52 seconds ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

7 minutes ago
 Kremlin on Excluding Russia From G20: Format Is Im ..

Kremlin on Excluding Russia From G20: Format Is Important, But Nothing Fatal Wil ..

7 minutes ago
 New exhibition of Indigenous art opens in the Nati ..

New exhibition of Indigenous art opens in the National Gallery of Australia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>