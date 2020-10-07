UrduPoint.com
Italy U21 Football Team Isolating After Two Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Milan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Two Italy Under-21 players have tested positive for coronavirus sending the team into isolation before their European Championship qualifier against Iceland this week, the Italian football federation (FIGC) announced on Wednesday.

The two "totally asymptomatic" players had tested negative on Sunday when they joined the squad, but a second test on Tuesday came back positive.

"The training scheduled for today has been cancelled and the team has been in isolation since last night, awaiting the decisions of the health authorities," the FIGC added.

The players were not named but Gazzetta Dello Sport reported that they were Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni and Atalanta substitute goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

The team are due to play their Group A qualifier in Iceland on Friday.

Italian football has been hit by multiple coronavirus cases in the past week after a cluster of 22 in Genoa, whose Serie A match against Torino was postponed.

Napoli failed to turn up for their match against Juventus on Sunday night on the instructions of local health authorities after two positive cases, and could forfeit the game 3-0.

Football Genoa Iceland Italy Sunday Juventus Inter Milan Coronavirus

