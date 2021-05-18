UrduPoint.com
Italy Unveils 33-man Squad For UEFA Euro 2020

Muhammad Rameez 52 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

Italy unveils 33-man squad for UEFA Euro 2020

Italy men's national football team unveiled a 33-man provisional roster for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 on Monday

ROME, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Italy men's national football team unveiled a 33-man provisional roster for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 on Monday.

Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Veratti are included in the squad, but AC Milan's three stars Sandro Tonali, Davide Calabria, and Alessio Romagnoli are not among them.

Chelsea's Jorginho and Emerson are not called up by head coach Roberto Mancini, as they are still preparing for the Champions League final.

The Azzurri will begin training in the Kovicano training base in a week, and will play warm-up matches against San Marino on May 28 and the Czech Republic on June 11, by which time Mancini will announce the final 26-man squad. On June 11, Italy will face its first opponent, Turkey, in Rome in the UEFA Euro 2020.

