Italy Win First Ever Olympic Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Title

Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:34 PM

Italy produced a stunning performance to win the men's 4x100 meters relay Olympic title on Friday for the first time in their history with a national record of 37.50sec

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Italy produced a stunning performance to win the men's 4x100 meters relay Olympic title on Friday for the first time in their history with a national record of 37.50sec.

Britain's men made up for a poor series of performances in the individual sprints by taking silver in 37.51sec while Canada won bronze in 37.70sec.

