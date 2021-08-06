Italy Win First Ever Olympic Men's 4x100 Metres Relay Title
Zeeshan Mehtab 29 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:34 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Italy produced a stunning performance to win the men's 4x100 meters relay Olympic title on Friday for the first time in their history with a national record of 37.50sec.
Britain's men made up for a poor series of performances in the individual sprints by taking silver in 37.51sec while Canada won bronze in 37.70sec.