Italy won gold in women's lightweight double sculls at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The time of Italy's Valentina Rodini and Federica Cesarini was 6 minutes 47.54 seconds.

France's Laura Tarantola and Claire Bove took silver with 6:47.68.

The Netherlands' Marieke Keijser and Ilse Paulis won bronze (6:48.03).