Italy's Australian-born Ioane To Face Wallabies

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 10, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Monty Ioane will face his home country for the first time in his career after being selected on Thursday in the Italy team taking on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series this weekend.

Winger Ioane scored two tries in the Azzurri's 49-17 win over Samoa last weekend and retains his place in the side for the game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was born in Melbourne to Samoan and Fijian parents but never played for either of those two nations nor Australia, a country that his uncle Digby Ioane represented.

He qualified for Italy under World Rugby rules from before 2018 which allowed him to play for the Mediterranean nation after three years of residency.

Full-back Ange Capuozzo returns to the starting line-up as one of four changes to the Italy team from last weekend's six-try victory in Padua.

France-born Capuozzo was the author of the stunning late try which beat Wales and ended Italy's 36-match Six Nations losing streak in the competition.

Italy have won four of their last five Test matches.

Team (15-1) Ange Capuozzo; Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (capt), Sebastian Negri; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Simone Ferrari, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo Fischetti Replacements: Giacomo Nicotera, Ivan Nemer, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Toa Halafihi, Alessandro Garbisi, Tommaso Allan, Tommaso Menoncello Coach: Kieran Crowley (NZL)

