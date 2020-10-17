UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Bassino Wins 'weird' Ski World Cup Opener At Soelden

Zeeshan Mehtab 42 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 09:43 PM

Italy's Bassino wins 'weird' ski World Cup opener at Soelden

Marta Bassino beat fellow Italian Federica Brignone by 0.14sec in a "weird" World Cup season-opening women's giant slalom on the Austrian glacier of Soelden on Saturday

Slden, Austria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Marta Bassino beat fellow Italian Federica Brignone by 0.14sec in a "weird" World Cup season-opening women's giant slalom on the Austrian glacier of Soelden on Saturday.

Tenth on the first run, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova sat in the hot-seat looking confident during the second run but was eventually third at 1.13sec after the Italian pair both produced storming second descents.

"The atmosphere is weird, but deep down I'm just happy and very proud," said Bassino of a race held without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Today showed that we are going in the right direction, that we have worked well this summer.

"I am very proud to have Federica (Brignone) and Sofia (Goggia) as teammates, both are very competitive, I can learn from them." The 30-year-old defending champion Brignone appeared stunned to take the lead by over a second on the slick surface and punched the air in celebration after timing the fastest run of the meet.

In the rarefied oxygen at 3000m altitude, last out of the gate Bassino then pushed herself to the limit to remain ahead of the champion and merely bent double in relief when seeing she had won, as a smiling Brignone shuffled over to congratulate her.

The 24-year-old from Piedmont had won just one previous World Cup race at Killington in 2019, but the American resort is off the roster this season.

Three-time overall title winner Mikaela Shiffrin was absent through a back injury after the American star missed much of last season.

Last year's winner here at Soelden, the New Zealander Alice Robinson, was fourth after the first run but the 18-year-old pushed too hard and was furious with herself after taking a gate wide on a nervy second descent.

This is the first event since last season was brought to an abrupt halt in March because of Covid-19, and the pandemic means there were no fans, reduced media and no physical in-person interviews.

Soelden authorities say the ski-resort earned 4.5 million Euros from visiting fans in 2019 but there was no such bonanza here.

There is a men's giant slalom at the same state of the art, luxury location on Sunday where France's Alexis Pinturault and the Norwegian duo of reigning champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and slalom specialist Henrik Kristoffersen start their new campaign.

Related Topics

World France Sofia Same Lead Alice Slovakia March Women Sunday 2019 Media Event From Race Million

Recent Stories

Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

41 seconds ago

Chief Minister approves reform plan to improve uti ..

44 seconds ago

Motorcyling: Aragon MotoGP grids

46 seconds ago

Replacements Haaland, Reus combine to send Dortmun ..

48 seconds ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

3 minutes ago

Clashes break out in I.Coast opposition stronghold ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.