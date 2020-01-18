UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Brignone Leads Giant Slalom In Sestriere, Shiffrin Fourth

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 06:38 PM

Italy's Brignone leads giant slalom in Sestriere, Shiffrin fourth

Italy's Federica Brignone took the lead after the first run in the Women's World Cup giant slalom at home in Sestriere on Saturday with American star Mikaela Shiffrin fourth fastest

Sestriere, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Italy's Federica Brignone took the lead after the first run in the Women's World Cup giant slalom at home in Sestriere on Saturday with American star Mikaela Shiffrin fourth fastest.

Brignone, the World Cup leader in the discipline, clocked 1min 10.28sec in the Italian Alps to lead Slovakian Petra Vhlova by 0.17sec with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg third at 0.36.

Overall World Cup leader Shiffrin was within touching distance at 0.42sec with the second run taking place at 1305GMT.

Related Topics

World Germany Lead Women

Recent Stories

Reham Khan says "These people have no capacity to ..

27 minutes ago

Al Jarwan meets Portuguese foreign policy official ..

40 minutes ago

French skipper attempts Hong Kong-Britain tea rout ..

2 minutes ago

PTI delegation holds meeting with MQM leaders

2 minutes ago

Libya 'needs foreign interference to stop': UN env ..

2 minutes ago

Congolese President to Lead National Delegation at ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.