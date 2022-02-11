UrduPoint.com

Italy's Crowley Makes Three Changes For England

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 11, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Italy's Crowley makes three changes for England

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes for this weekend's Six Nations game with Italy, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) announced on Friday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Italy head coach Kieran Crowley has made three changes for this weekend's Six Nations game with Italy, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) announced on Friday.

Bordeaux-Begles winger Federico Mori comes in for Tommaso Menoncello, who made his debut in last Sunday's opening loss to France.

Among the forwards South African-born Braam Steyn replaces Sebastian Negri at blindside flanker and tight-head prop Pietro Ceccarelli is in for Tiziano Pasquali for Sunday's fixture in Rome.

"The match against France gave us indications on our work done so far," Crowley said.

"With the right attitude and greater precision we have the possibility to continue on our path of growth," he added.

Prop Cherif Traore, lock David Sisi and scrum-half Alessandro Fusco are the new faces on the bench.

Italy team (15-1) Edoardo Padovani; Federico Mori, Juan Ignacio Brex, Marco Zanon, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Stephen Varney; Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro (capt), Braam Steyn; Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone; Pietro Ceccarelli, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Danilo FischettiReplacements: Epalahame Faiva, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, David Sisi, Sebastian Negri, Giovanni Pettinelli, Alessandro Fusco, Leonardo MarinCoach: Kieran Crowley (NZL)

Related Topics

France Rome David Italy Sunday FIR Coach

Recent Stories

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should b ..

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should be Discussed - Russia's Shoigu

28 seconds ago
 CM condoles death of senior journalist

CM condoles death of senior journalist

56 seconds ago
 France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in P ..

France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in Places Requiring Vaccine Pass

58 seconds ago
 Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in ..

Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in Normandy Document, Sides Refu ..

59 seconds ago
 Sabira stresses for constructive environment in of ..

Sabira stresses for constructive environment in offices for women

1 minute ago
 All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon ..

All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Feb 13

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>