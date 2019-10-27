UrduPoint.com
Italy's Dalla Porta Crowned Moto3 World Champion In Australia

Muhammad Rameez 53 seconds ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:01 AM

Italy's Dalla Porta crowned Moto3 world champion in Australia

Phillip Island, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Italy's Lorenzo Dalla Porta was crowned Moto3 world champion Sunday, winning the Australia Grand Prix on his Honda as nearest rival Aron Canet crashed out.

The 22-year-old started sixth on the grid at Phillip Island and with a 47 point buffer ahead of the Spaniard in the world championship standings was heavily favoured to take the title.

In a tight race, he moved through the field before clocking a brilliant final lap to hold off fellow Honda rider Marcos Ramirez and KTM's Albert Arenas, who finished second and third.

Dalla Porta has been supremely consistent this year, with three victories and 10 podiums, securing the world title with two races to go.

