UrduPoint.com

Italy's Florenzi Moves To Milan On Loan From Roma

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Italy's Florenzi moves to Milan on loan from Roma

Alessandro Florenzi has completed his move to AC Milan on a season-long loan from Roma, the seven-time European champions announced on Saturday

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Alessandro Florenzi has completed his move to AC Milan on a season-long loan from Roma, the seven-time European champions announced on Saturday.

In a statement, Milan said that the 30-year-old "was joining the rossonero club until June 30, 2022".

Italian media put the cost of the loan deal at one million Euros, with an option to make the move permanent after one year estimated at 4.5 million euros.

Florenzi was part of the Italy squad which won Euro 2020 and has played 45 times for the Azzurri.

He is embarking on his third straight loan after spending last term at Paris Saint-Germain and half of the previous campaign at Valencia.

Milan are back in the Champions League this season for the first time since being knocked out in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Florenzi has plenty of experience in the competition having broken through into Roma's senior side in 2012.

He has played 280 times for his home-town club, and featured in four campaigns in Europe's top competition, reaching the semi-finals in 2018.

Related Topics

Loan Europe Roma Milan Valencia Italy Euro June 2018 2020 Media From Top PSG Atletico Madrid AC Milan (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

CSTO Confirms Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on Mo ..

CSTO Confirms Leaders to Discuss Afghanistan on Monday

2 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates shifting of Women College on ..

Minister inaugurates shifting of Women College on solar energy

8 minutes ago
 Ten Hospitalized as Bus Carrying Czech Tourists Ov ..

Ten Hospitalized as Bus Carrying Czech Tourists Overturns in Germany - Report

8 minutes ago
 Five killed in separate incidents in Kasur

Five killed in separate incidents in Kasur

13 minutes ago
 Morocco registers 8,216 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 8,216 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Turkey reports 19,918 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 19,918 daily COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.