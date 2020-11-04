UrduPoint.com
Italy's Fognini 'finally Negative' For Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:53 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Fabio Fognini announced Wednesday that he has recovered three weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"Finally negative. 21 days of quarantine, stay safe," the Italian tennis player wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in the sea making the 'V' sign for victory.

The world number 16 was forced to pull out of the ATP Sardegna Open on October 14, a clay-court tournament in which the 33-year-old was the top seed.

Fognini, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last year, had already been out for six months earlier this year following surgery to both ankles.

