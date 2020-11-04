Fabio Fognini announced Wednesday that he has recovered three weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Fabio Fognini announced Wednesday that he has recovered three weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"Finally negative. 21 days of quarantine, stay safe," the Italian tennis player wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in the sea making the 'V' sign for victory.

The world number 16 was forced to pull out of the ATP Sardegna Open on October 14, a clay-court tournament in which the 33-year-old was the top seed.

Fognini, who won the Monte Carlo Masters last year, had already been out for six months earlier this year following surgery to both ankles.