Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Italy's Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, a 8.6km time-trial through Turin.

World champion Ganna, riding for Ineos, pulled on the leader's pink jersey after finishing nearly 10 seconds faster than compatriot Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma.