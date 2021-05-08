Italy's Ganna Wins Giro D'Italia Opening Stage
Muhammad Rameez 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:41 PM
Turin, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Italy's Filippo Ganna won the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, a 8.6km time-trial through Turin.
World champion Ganna, riding for Ineos, pulled on the leader's pink jersey after finishing nearly 10 seconds faster than compatriot Edoardo Affini of Jumbo-Visma.