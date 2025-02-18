Italy's Milan Upstages Pogacar In UAE Tour First Stage
Muhammad Rameez Published February 18, 2025 | 12:01 AM
Italian rider Jonathan Milan prevailed in a chaotic scramble for the line to claim first stage honours in the UAE Tour on Monday
Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025)
Tour de France champion and hot favourite Tadej Pogacar was in contention on his season debut.
The Slovenian, resplendent in his world champion's rainbow jersey, launched the sprint 350 metres from the finish only to run out of steam close to home. He had to settle for 10th.
"It was supposed to be a lead out for our sprinter but he crashed out, so I was kind of stuck in the lead out idea," Pogacar explained later.
Milan was followed home by Jasper Philipsen, however the Belgian was demoted to 52nd for hampering Finn Fisher-Black.
The New Zealander inherited second place, with Denmark's Tobias Lund Andresen third.
Pogacar proved he embarks on the 2025 season in good shape, displaying plenty of verve throughout the 138km ride from Madinat Zayed to Liwa to suggest he will be the man to beat come Sunday's time-trial conclusion.
Pogacar is aiming for a third win in the race after 2021 and 2022.
Milan meanwhile was enjoying his moment in the sunshine after a tough day in the saddle.
"I feel brutally tired after this sprint. The warmth and the last 700 metres of the race have made it really tough, more than I was thinking. It was a pretty intense day," said Milan.
"I must thank my guys. They controlled, supported me and led me to the final stretch. I'm super happy with this victory, it was so hard!" added the 24-year-old who is with the Lidl-Trek team.
Pogacar was looking forward to testing his fitness on Tuesday's second stage, a 12km race against the clock on the Al Hudayriyat Island.
"It's going to be the first real effort of the season. There was a lot of work done this winter and I hope it pays off tomorrow," said Pogacar.
