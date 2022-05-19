UrduPoint.com

Italy's Oldani Sprints To Giro 12th Stage Win, Lopez Still In Pink

Muhammad Rameez Published May 19, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Italy's Oldani sprints to Giro 12th stage win, Lopez still in pink

Italy's Stefano Oldani made it two stage wins in a row for the hosts as he sprinted to victory on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia in Genoa on Thursday

Genoa, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Italy's Stefano Oldani made it two stage wins in a row for the hosts as he sprinted to victory on stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia in Genoa on Thursday.

Oldani was too fast for compatriot Lorenzo Rota and Dutch rider Gijs Leemreize over the final 100m after a long breakaway on the longest stage of the race over 204km from Parma.

For Oldani this was a first professional win on a day when he joined the breakaway group to help his Alpecin team leader Mathieu van der Poel.

"When I realised that I'd won a stage on the Giro there was a wave of emotion that I couldn't hold back," said the 24-year-old.

"I wanted it so badly." The race was conducted at breakneck speed with 53km covered in the first hour, the winner crossing the finish line 30 minutes ahead of even the fastest prediction.

Giro rookie Juan Pedro Lopez held the race lead for a ninth day in the pink jersey thanks to the Spaniard's win on an escape to Mount Etna on stage 4.

"Luckily the weather conditions are my favourites, like at my home in south of Spain," Lopez said after a sizzling day in the saddle.

"Nine days in the Maglia Rosa is a lot! But I wouldn't mind some more." It was an astonishing day for Wilco Kelderman too as the Dutchman dragged himself back into the overall reckoning by gaining eight minutes as part of the escape to make up for his meltdown on the Blockhaus mountain last Sunday.

Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan left the Giro empty handed Thursday when he became the 14th rider so far to drop out.

Ewan fell on day one and failed to add to his five stage wins here on previous editions.

On Thursday, the Giro remembered Belgian sprinter Wouter Weylandt as it crossed the Apennine Mountains after he died on the race on the descent of the Passo del Bocco in 2011.

Related Topics

Weather Died Parma Genoa Van Lead Spain Sunday National University From Race

Recent Stories

KP govt utilizes 75pc of released uplift funds dur ..

KP govt utilizes 75pc of released uplift funds during current fiscal year

7 minutes ago
 International Nuclear Community Cooperating With R ..

International Nuclear Community Cooperating With Russia's Rosatom - Agency Head

7 minutes ago
 60 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

60 professional beggars arrested during crackdown

7 minutes ago
 Rain-dust-thunderstorm subside heat wave condition ..

Rain-dust-thunderstorm subside heat wave conditions

7 minutes ago
 Minister holds meeting with PSM potential bidders

Minister holds meeting with PSM potential bidders

13 minutes ago
 FS, US Charge d Affaires discuss bilateral affairs ..

FS, US Charge d Affaires discuss bilateral affairs

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.