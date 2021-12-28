UrduPoint.com

Italy's Paris Sweeps To Sixth Bormio Downhill Win Ahead Of Odermatt

Italy's Paris sweeps to sixth Bormio downhill win ahead of Odermatt

Italy's Dominik Paris won the men's downhill race in Bormio for the sixth time on Tuesday ahead of Swiss Marco Odermatt who takes the overall World Cup

Bormio, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Italy's Dominik Paris won the men's downhill race in Bormio for the sixth time on Tuesday ahead of Swiss Marco Odermatt who takes the overall World Cup.

The 32-year-old Paris dominated the race down the icy Stelvio piste in northern Italy to finish 0.24 sec ahead of Odermatt with Swiss Niels Hintermann third at 0.80.

Odermatt's first podium finish in the downhill extends his lead in the overall World Cup standings to 286 points on Austrian Matthias Mayer, who finished 12th on the day, with two Super-G races on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile Paris added to his impressive run of victories in the Lombardy ski resort after wins in 2012, 2017, 2018 and twice in 2019. No skier has won a downhill race on the same piste as many times.

Paris has missed out just once on the Stelvio, finishing fourth last year as he made his comeback following ruptured ligaments in his right knee.

For Paris it was the 16th World Cup downhill victory of his career.

Odermatt continued his blistering form ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, notching up a seventh podium in ten races so far this season.

